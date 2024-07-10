Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.31

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 3889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.