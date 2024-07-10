Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.02

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 2265653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

