EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.21

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

