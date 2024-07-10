TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.95

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.95, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.65 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock worth $29,216,357. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TransMedics Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.