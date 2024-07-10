FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.00

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

