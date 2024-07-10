McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $586.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.34. McKesson has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

