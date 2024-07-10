Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for PodcastOne, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for PodcastOne in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PODC opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

In related news, Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $53,640.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $142,726 in the last three months.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

