FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

