NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.14.

NXE stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.17.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02).

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

