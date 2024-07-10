FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in IMAX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 120,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

