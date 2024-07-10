Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,370,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,728,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $15,973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after buying an additional 745,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

