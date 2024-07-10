Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Lowered by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Shares of NGT opened at C$59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

