FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

