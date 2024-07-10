Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.38

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 269677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several research firms have commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

