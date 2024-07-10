D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 49347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $846.95 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

