D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 49347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $846.95 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Stock Average Calculator
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.