Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 539,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,178,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
Xtract Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.07.
Xtract Resources Company Profile
Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.
