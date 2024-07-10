GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$52.80 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$36.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.96.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.