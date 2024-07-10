Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.01 million and a PE ratio of 41.77. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,956. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

