Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11). 207,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 392,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).
Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.46. The company has a market cap of £24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -438.50 and a beta of 0.22.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
