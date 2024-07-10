Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 42,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 537,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of £8.28 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.76.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

