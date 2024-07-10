Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading 7.1% Higher

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 13,456,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 273,779,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Stock Average Calculator
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.