Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading 7.1% Higher

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 13,456,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 273,779,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

