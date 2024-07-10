Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 53,299,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 86,328,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

About Synergia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.