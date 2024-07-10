OMG Network Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

