Kava Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $418.47 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

