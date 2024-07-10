Polkadot Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00010489 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and approximately $158.21 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,895,224 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

