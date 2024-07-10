Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.19 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00012364 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $67.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,524,653 coins and its circulating supply is 466,035,313 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

