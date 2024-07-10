DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $5,789.36 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02996804 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,847.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

