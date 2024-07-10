Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $119.45 million and $979,217.87 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 119,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

