370 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

