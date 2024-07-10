Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

