Contrasting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 3.91% 1.52% 0.95% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.50% -36.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $232.28 million 6.19 -$6.39 million $0.06 183.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.01 million 948.48 -$214.53 million ($3.78) -12.76

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dynavax Technologies and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92

Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.72%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $64.08, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.