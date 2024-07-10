Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36% Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64%

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.77 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -7.42 Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.66 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -14.26

This table compares Nextdoor and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.59, suggesting a potential upside of 70.43%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

