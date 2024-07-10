BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 195.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,759 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.