Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

