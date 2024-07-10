Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $13,761,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.