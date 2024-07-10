Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMG opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.