Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Sabre by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 846,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 367,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 1,717.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Sabre Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

