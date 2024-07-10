Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.