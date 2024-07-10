Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNR
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$157.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.