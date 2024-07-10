Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$157.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

