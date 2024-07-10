Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

