Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

