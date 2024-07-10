Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Reduced by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $11,669,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $15,410,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

