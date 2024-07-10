Brokers Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dyadic International in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

