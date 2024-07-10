Bitdeer Technologies Group Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of BTDR opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

