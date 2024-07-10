B. Riley Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

