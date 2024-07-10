William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.60 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $908.57 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $924.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.