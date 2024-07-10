Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,161,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

