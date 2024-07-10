Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,034 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of BankUnited worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

