Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

