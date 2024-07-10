Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $340,892.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

